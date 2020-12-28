425 COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Bank Holiday Monday
41,385 new UK cases, highest day since pandemic began
There have been 425 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths reported in Greater Lincolnshire on Bank Holiday Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 353 new cases in Lincolnshire, 52 in North Lincolnshire and 20 in North East Lincolnshire.
Nationally, cases rose by 41,385 — the highest since the pandemic began — to 2,329,730, while deaths rose by 357 to 71,109.
An additional four deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported one new local hospital death at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and three at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.
Nationally, health services have reported being under pressure due to increased patient numbers. With ambulance services reporting almost as many calls on Boxing Day as at the height of the first wave.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust currently has 194 patients.
Chief Operating Officer Simon Evans said: “Although overall we have seen slightly reduced pressure across the trust over the Christmas period, in common with other hospitals both regionally and nationally we have had large numbers of ambulance attendances in recent days.”
Earlier on Monday, the government also announced that school children preparing for exams, or of primary school age, will return to class next week but not all school age children will go back.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, December 28
36,290 cases (up 425)
- 24,386 in Lincolnshire (up 353)
- 5,958 in North Lincolnshire (up 52)
- 5,946 in North East Lincolnshire (up 20)
1,387 deaths (up five)
- 972 from Lincolnshire (up four)
- 213 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 202 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 826 hospital deaths (up four)
- 484 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)
- 22 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 319 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)
2,329,730 cases, 71,109 deaths