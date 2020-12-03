486 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 486 new coronavirus cases and 18 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK has hit the grim milestone of over 60,000 deaths since the pandemic started, the first European country to do so.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 351 new cases in Lincolnshire, 71 in North East Lincolnshire and 64 in North Lincolnshire. Just this month (three days), there have been 1,098 cases alone.

On Thursday, 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 14,879 to 1,674,134 while deaths rose by 414 to 60,113.

In local news, there has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire, with Boston and Lincoln in the top 10 infection rates in the UK. However, the city’s student infections dropped significantly.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust is set to be one of the first 50 hospitals where coronavirus vaccinations will be given to patients next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed in a Downing Street press conference that Pfizer’s approved vaccine is ready for distribution within a matter of days.

The MP for Grantham and Stamford said Lincolnshire should be divided into two lockdown tiers, with the south of the county going into tier, while central and northern areas remain in tier 3.

The UK got an approved vaccine first because it is “a better country”, the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson said today.

However, Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top immunologist, has criticised Britain’s approval of Pfizer vaccine, saying: “the UK did not do it as carefully.”

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, has urged the UK public to get a coronavirus vaccine when they become widely available if they want normal life to return.

He said “low uptake” of vaccines designed to protect the public will “almost certainly make restrictions last longer”. However, the first vaccinations “could cut 99% of deaths”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, December 3 27,607 cases (up 486) 17,404 in Lincolnshire (up 351)

4,895 in North Lincolnshire (up 64)

5,308 in North East Lincolnshire (up 71) 949 deaths (up 18) 624 from Lincolnshire (up 14)

167 from North Lincolnshire (up two)

158 from North East Lincolnshire (up two) of which 576 hospital deaths (up eight) 312 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up six)

15 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

248 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 1,674,134 UK cases, 60,113 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.