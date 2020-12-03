Restaurant plans for Victorian chapel in Sleaford

There are now just 20 students and one staff with COVID-19 at the University of Lincoln.

The positive cases dropped by more than 60% in the past week, as some students prepare to go home for Christmas after the start of mass testing.

The University of Lincoln said on November 24 that it had 61 coronavirus cases (58 students and three staff), but this number has now fallen to just 21 (20 students and one member of staff).

This news comes after a testing programme began at the University of Lincoln on November 30, where asymptomatic students can voluntarily book a test online until December 9.

It is recommended that students should test negative twice, three days apart, before travelling home for Christmas, but this is not a mandatory requirement.

Results will be received within an hour for each of the two tests required. If students test negative they can travel home immediately. If they test positive they must isolate in Lincoln before going home.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson, said: “The number of positive cases confirmed amongst our students and staff is 21 (less than 0.5% of our University population).

“Our dedicated team of staff continue to deliver care packages to any students who require them. All students have access to a wide range of academic and professional services to support them and help them make the most of their time here.”

Bishop Grosseteste University

On-campus coronavirus testing was also implemented for staff and students at Bishop Grosseteste University from November 30, although testing is not mandatory.

Staff and students will be able to receive Lateral Flow Testing to identify whether or not they are carrying the virus. This will run daily until December 11.

In addition to this, there will also be the opportunity to undertake testing throughout the evening of December 7 and 11.

The testing process will take place in the university’s sports hall, with individuals required to take two separate tests across four days. Slots need to be booked in advance – see more information here.

The university moved to online learning from November 30 but those remote to campus are still able to visit to access the testing facility.

Four students at Bishop Grosseteste University are self-isolating due to a positive test result.

The latest data, which was released on December 3, also states that seven students are self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive a test result.

Also, 92 students and two members of staff are self-isolating as a precautionary measure because a close contact/member of their household has suspected symptoms or tested positive – see the full data here.