A46 works delayed for a month

Drainage and resurfacing works on the A46 Horncastle Lane junction have been delayed for four weeks due to bad weather.

Delays from the utility provider have also been listed as a reason for the change in date, which will now see Horncastle Lane close on Wednesday, January 20 for two months.

Works were due to start on Monday, January 4, with a 24/7 closure on Horncastle Lane at the A46 junction in Dunholme.

These works on the eastern side of the road, where Horncastle Lane connects to the A46 Welton Road, will take up to eight weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

As a result of the delays, the current road closure on Lincoln Road and the right-turn ban on the A15 Heath Lane junction have been extended until mid-March.

Temporary 24/7 traffic lights will be installed at the location of the new roundabout on the A46.

As well as this, the temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place for the rest of the scheme.

These delays will not affect the new roundabout opening next spring, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

The roundabout will replace the A46 Lincoln Road T-junction, an accident hotspot in the area.

The diversion route will be via the A46 to Nettleham Roundabout then to the A46/A15 Riseholme Roundabout.

Then the A15 to the A15-A1500 roundabout (which joins with the other end of Horncastle Lane), and vice versa.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the council, had previously said: “These works, which are part of our ongoing A46 Dunholme/Welton improvements, will see Horncastle Lane closed for up to two months while we completely rebuild a section of the road and install new drainage and kerbs.

“Because the works we’re carrying out will be taking place so close to Horncastle Lane, keeping it open would cause huge delays and safety issues on the A46 caused by also needing temporary signals at the A46 / Horncastle Lane junction.

“This closure will inevitably cause some disruption, but it’s better than the alternative.”