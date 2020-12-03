All Lincolnshire core libraries open for click & collect
They’re quarantining books for 72 hours after use
All 15 of Lincolnshire’s core libraries will be open during tier 3 lockdown, but only for click and collect as well as limited computer use.
People will be able to collect reserved books and use pre-booked public computers at libraries across the county.
There will be no access for browsing, and the computers are there to access essential digital services.
Core libraries across Lincolnshire are implementing COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, including quarantining books for 72 hours after use.
Visitors will also be asked to use hand sanitiser when in the building, as well as wearing face covering and maintaining social distancing.
Core libraries in Lincolnshire are in:
- Boston
- Bourne
- Gainsborough
- Grantham
- Horncastle
- Lincoln
- Long Sutton
- Louth
- Mablethorpe
- Market Rasen
- Sleaford
- Spalding
- Skegness
- Stamford
- Woodhall Spa
There are also a range of community hubs offering services during the tiered lockdown, including in Branston, Nettleham, Metheringham and Wragby.
To reserve a book, either call 01522 782010 or pick online by browsing the selection.
To book a 30 minute session on a computer, call 01522 782010 and you will be transferred to your chosen library.
Cllr Nick Worth, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We know these services are a real lifeline to the community.
“We’ve seen during last month’s lockdown, the book click and collect service works really well, and that residents have continued to use the computers to access essential digital public services.
“Again, I would remind residents to call ahead before making a journey – just to check they are open, have your books ready or a timeslot available on the computers.”
To see the full list of libraries and community hubs that will be open and to find out more, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.