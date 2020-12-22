Back to jail: Police catch convicted rapist in Lincoln
After he went on the run… for a third time
A 28-year-old convicted rapist from Lincoln was arrested and jailed after going on the run for a third time.
William Clawson was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, December 20 for a breach of notification.
On Monday, December 21 he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment.
Clawson, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lincoln back in 2011.
He was released in January 2019 and since then has been wanted by police for prison recall and for threats to kill.
Police issued a wanted appeal on December 11 after Clawson, who has previously been described as a serious danger danger to women, failed to comply with a court order.
They said at the time that he could be in the Lincoln or Ermine area before he was later found on December 20.