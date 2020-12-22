Lincoln
December 22, 2020 11.15 am

Back to jail: Police catch convicted rapist in Lincoln

After he went on the run… for a third time
William Clawson. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 28-year-old convicted rapist from Lincoln was arrested and jailed after going on the run for a third time.

William Clawson was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, December 20 for a breach of notification.

On Monday, December 21 he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment.

Clawson, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lincoln back in 2011.

He was released in January 2019 and since then has been wanted by police for prison recall and for threats to kill.

Police issued a wanted appeal on December 11 after Clawson, who has previously been described as a serious danger danger to women, failed to comply with a court order.

They said at the time that he could be in the Lincoln or Ermine area before he was later found on December 20.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.