Boy, 4, asks Santa for village cross to be fixed

A young boy from Metheringham has asked Father Christmas for the monument in his village to be fixed after it was damaged in a crash.

Nicholas Ellul, 4, was devastated after the Metheringham Market Cross on Cross Hill was toppled by a van on Wednesday, December 2.

The monument fell off its podium after the van collided with it, and smashed to pieces, with loose parts being kept at Metheringham Parish Council’s offices until it can be repaired.

Nicholas decided to ask the most charitable man of them all for help with the monument this year, by sending Santa Claus a letter.

His letter reads: “To Santa, Please can I have a cardboard Metheringham Cross, from Nicholas.”

Nicholas wrote the letter at his school, having walked past it every day on his way there and being beside himself when he saw it damaged.

His mum Leanne was given the letter by his school, and she said the cross damage has had a real impact on both her sons.

Nicholas and his brother Marcus, 8, told their mum they were both sad about the cross and wanted “to make everyone happy again.”

When asked why he wrote the letter, Nicholas said: “The parts all fell down, I asked Santa because I wanted the cross to be fixed because I couldn’t remember what it looked like.

“It looks nice and makes the village look pretty.”

His brother Marcus said: “I just want it back. It’s all smashed on the floor and it makes people feel sad, it’s been there a long time. Losing the Metheringham Cross has made me Metheringham cross.”

Leanne said it warmed her heart to see her two boys care so much about this monument.

She told The Lincolnite: “I always try to educate the boys that their words and actions matter, and if you find the right way to use your voice it can be heard for miles.

“He could have asked for anything for himself and he just wants the cross for the village.”