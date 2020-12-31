‘Extremely urgent’ appeal for missing Ingoldmells teen
She may have travelled to Merseyside
A 16-year-old girl from Ingoldmells has gone missing after her bedroom was found empty, with police releasing an ‘extremely urgent’ appeal to find her.
Jodie Bettany was last seen in her room on Wednesday evening and was reported missing at 9.15am on Thursday, December 31.
Jodie may have travelled to the Merseyside area either overnight or on Thursday, but could possibly still be in Lincolnshire.
Jodie is described as having long dark blonde hair, is of petite build, around 5ft tall and may have been wearing a black bomber coat with a fur hood.
Police are concerned for her wellbeing, and have urged anyone with information of Jodie’s whereabouts to call 101 and quote reference 83 of December 31.