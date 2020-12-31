All but four Lincolnshire Police stations close to public in tier 4
Stations in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Skegness will stay open
Lincolnshire Police will close all its station front desks with the exception of four, as a result of the county moving into tier 4 lockdown.
Lincoln South Park, Boston, Grantham and Skegness are the only front desks that will be open in tier 4 lockdown, with the rest closing immediately until further notice.
These four town enquiry offices will stay open to provide people with an opportunity to go if they absolutely need to.
Boston will be open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm on Fridays, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
Grantham station will run with the same opening hours, as will Skegness and Lincoln South Park.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The decision has been taken with upmost concern for the safety of the public and our staff whilst making sure we continue to deliver our service in the most effective way.
“Tier 4 means that no one should leave their homes unless there is a legitimate reason for doing so.
“By closing front desks we are helping to reduce unnecessary journeys and supporting governments efforts to save lives by reducing the spread of the virus.”