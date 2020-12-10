Former community centre turned into council houses

Tenants will move in this month after work was completed to transform a former community building in the St Giles area of Lincoln into five affordable new homes.

Work to demolish Markham House on Swift Gardens began in February 2020 after planning permission was granted last year.

Five new two-bed homes with increased insulation levels, which are being let by City of Lincoln Council, have now been completed by Lindum Building and Maintenance Services and local subcontractors.

Councillor Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing at City of Lincoln Council, said: “It is great to see the site of the former community building put to use, providing much-needed homes for couples and families in the city.

“Developments such as this one at Markham House enable us to build more thriving communities in Lincoln, consisting of homes that meet the varied needs of our residents in popular residential areas.

“This site highlights our commitment as a council to providing quality housing within the city.”

Lindum contracts manager Shaun Cass said: “The houses will be a welcome addition to Lincoln and will be lovely homes for their new occupiers.”

As part of the contract, Lindum is required to provide additional ‘social value’, which should equate to at least 20% of the project value. In total, the ‘social value’ generated was £685,000, which is more than 65% of the contract value.

East Midlands Wood Recycling made wooden bike sheds for each property. The firm also made a wooden picnic bench that will be donated to the local school, which allowed use of its car park during the works.