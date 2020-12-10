Police hunt for wanted duo after Lincoln robberies
They could be in the city area
A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are wanted by police over a spate of recent robberies in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police said they are concerned at the ongoing risk that David Enright and Danielle Mitchell pose towards the more vulnerable people in the local community.
Police said it is believed that the duo could be in the Lincoln area.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident 421 of December 8.