St Barnabas asks Lincolnshire to ‘tree-cycle’ this Christmas

Helping the hospice, the environment, and yourself

St Barnabas Hospice’s Tree-cycle campaign has been relaunched this year, with the end of life charity collecting and recycling Christmas trees across Lincolnshire.

Staff and supporters of the hospice will be driving across the county to collect and recycle any Christmas trees in an environmentally conscious way.

It will take place from Saturday, January 9 to Thursday, January 14, but collection dates and times cannot be guaranteed.

All you need to do is donate to the hospice, with a sum of £14.02 being suggested, and the team will do the rest by collecting the tree, chipping it and recycling it for you.

The hospice aims to reach a £30,000 target through the tree-cycle campaign this year, which would cover the cost of running the dispensary, allowing around 400 terminally ill patients to access pain relief medication.

To ensure that your tree is collected, people are being asked to check the full list of postcode areas that St Barnabas can deliver to.

Collection locations include Lincoln, Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford and more.

St Barnabas are asking for you to leave your tree in a clear, visible, unobstructed location by 8am on Saturday, January 9.

Trees must be under 7ft in height and must be left outside so that the volunteers can get them, as they aren’t permitted to enter any part of your property.

Caroline Swindin, fundraising development manager at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

“We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet!”

Registration closes for this on Monday, January 4, 2021, so to sign up and apply for tree-cycle, as well as checking your postcode is eligible for collection, visit the St Barnabas Hospice website.