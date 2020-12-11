Four trailers stolen in 24 hours in Lincoln area
Trailer theft scattered across Lincoln
A series of trailer thefts in Lincoln have been reported to police, with four going missing in just 24 hours.
On Thursday, officers were told about three trailers being stolen from properties on Westmore Lane in Welton, Ermine Street in Hackthorn and Eagle Lane in Thorpe on the Hill.
Then, on Friday morning, a further report of theft from a farm in Market Rasen Road, Dunholme surfaced.
Lawnmowers, saddles and bridles were also stolen from the farm.
Owners of trailers are being urged to secure them and keep them safe, by either keeping it out of sight and using hitch and wheel locks.
Police are now investigating the thefts and are appealing to the public for information.
If you can assist officers with this, call 101 or email [email protected], using incident 455 of December 10 as a reference.