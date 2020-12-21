Frosty reception for Santa pelted with stones in Lincolnshire

Santa Claus had a bit of a frosty reception when he came to Grantham for a charity fundraiser.

Grantham Lions Club, a community charity in the area, had planned a festive sleigh tour of the town throughout December to raise money.

The tour would see a large sleigh driven around a set area each day in the hope that money can be raised for the charity.

The tour began on Friday, December 4 and had been very well received, with Santa spreading Christmas cheer across Grantham.

On Thursday, December 17, however, when travelling through the Goodliffe Road area, Father Christmas was pelted by stone-throwers and forced to leave.

The event was swiftly abandoned, with a spokesperson for the Grantham Lions Club saying “a few spoiled it for the many.”

One of the stones hit Santa, but according to Grantham Lions he is okay.

Despite this hostile reaction, it is still understood that Santa Claus will be delivering presents to those on the nice list in Grantham this year.