Icy and cold weekend ahead for Lincolnshire

Get your hats, scarves and gloves ready

An icy and chilly weekend is forecast for Lincolnshire after the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings.

A weather warning for ice is in place from 9pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday, December 5, with icy patches expected to form overnight.

In addition, a warning for snow is in place from 1.30pm on Friday and will remain in place until 9pm the same day.

The Met Office said a mixture of rain, sleet and snow will remain slow moving over the next few hours, causing tricky driving conditions.

The warnings impact on Lincoln and other areas of the county including Market Rasen, Horncastle, Skegness, Sleaford, Boston, Bourne and Spalding.

The temperature in Lincoln at 9pm is expected to be around 3℃, dropping to 1-2℃ in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sleet and snow fell in Lincoln and other areas of the county during Friday and the Met Office said to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ❄🐾 pic.twitter.com/TZl5Mdketn — Rae (@thelifeof_rae) December 4, 2020