Trial date set for Lincoln man charged with right-wing extremism

He was charged with seven offences

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Lincoln man who was arrested and charged with right-wing terrorism offences.

Ben John, 20, of Addison Drive in Lincoln, was charged last month with seven offences under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, relating to possessing a record of information that would be useful for committing an act of terrorism.

He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on November 18 and was bailed to appear at the Old Bailey in London on Friday, December 4.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has since been listed for March 12, 2021 and a trial date set for August 2.

No pleas were entered when John attended Friday’s hearing, and the case has now been transferred to Nottingham Crown Court where the remaining hearings will take place.

John had previously been arrested as part of a pre-planned operation from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands on January 7 this year, but was released under investigation.

Kerrin Wilson, Assistant Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, previously said: “We can’t currently discuss the details of this case due to the active criminal proceedings, but these charges show how seriously we take offences of this nature.

“If someone has revealed to you a plan to harm others, or you know they hold information which could be used to plan or prepare for an act of terrorism, it is vital you report it as soon as possible.”