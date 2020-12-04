Missing 15-year-old in Scunthorpe

He has links to South Yorkshire too

A teenage boy from Scunthorpe has gone missing and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Kevin Smith, 15, went missing on Thursday, November 26 and has links to the South Yorkshire area as well as his hometown of Scunthorpe, but as yet cannot be located by officers.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, with short ginger hair, freckles and a mark under one of his eyes.

Police have conducted extensive enquiries to try and find Kevin, but cannot find him so are now appealing to the public for help.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call officers on 101 and quote incident 463 of November 26.