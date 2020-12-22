Lincoln Insta model was ‘drunk and high’ when she fell to her death

A Lincoln woman who fell 262 feet from a cliff at a popular tourist “selfie hotspot” in Australia had been drinking and taking drugs, a coroner said.

The body of 21-year-old Madalyn Davis was found at Diamond Bay in Sydney, 55 feet below the surface of the sea and wedged in a rock shelf on January 12 this year.

Alcohol and traces of drugs “impaired Ms Davies’ ability to make decisions and balance”, Nottingham assistant coroner Gordon Clow said at an inquest hearing this month. The inquest was first opened on February 17.

A toxicology report showed she had double the UK drink-drive alcohol limit in her blood. There was evidence she had taken amphetamines, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

She had been to a house party the evening before her death, before going with seven other people from there to Dover Heights, according to the BBC.

The group went to the “selfie hotspot” and Madalyn continued to drink vodka, and the group were “all seriously affected by drugs and alcohol”.

She was with three men when one of them shouted “she’s gone” after she had climbed over the fence and fallen from the cliff.

A conclusion of misadventure was recorded for her death and coroner Clow said: “There is no safe way to consume alcohol and drugs, her death was at a beauty spot which people seek to enjoy, it will doubtless not be the last.

“It was a very great tragedy of someone trying to live their life to the full”.

The beautician, who had thousands of followers on social media, had quit her job as a makeup artist to go travelling to Australia last November and planned to start a new life there before she died.

After Madalyn’s death, her mum Rebecca Smith defended her from “nasty” trolls online. The death also prompted calls for more signage and higher fences to prevent more deaths on Australia’s coastline.

Friends and family paid tribute to the “beautiful and inspiring” woman.

The family also set up a fundraiser page online in their bid to lobby the government and social media companies to tackle cyberbullying. The page raised over £4,400.

On the page it said Kat Holt (Rebecca’s best friend) would withdraw the raised funds on behalf of Rebecca by the end of February to set up a charity as a legacy to Madalyn.