Lincoln Makers’ Market will go ahead this week
A chance to support local business
There will be a Christmas market in Lincoln this year, as the Lincoln Makers’ Market gets the go-ahead to trade in December.
Organisers had originally feared that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market would fall victim to the same fate as the popular Lincoln Christmas Market and be cancelled.
The Makers Market has now been approved by City of Lincoln Council and will be held at Castle Square on the top of Steep Hill between Thursday, December 3 and Sunday, December 6.
According to Visit Lincoln, the event will be open from 10am to 6pm each day and is totally free to browse.
Lincolnshire’s move into tier 3 lockdown, the highest possible tier, made the event seem impossible, but organisers have been given license to hold the market this year, so long as guidelines are followed.
It is usually held monthly from March to December, but has been unable to run smoothly this year as a result of coronavirus and lockdown.
The festive market will sell homemade gifts, crafts and other local independent items from a variety of traders, including pottery, ceramics, wool couture and glass art.
It won’t be entirely ‘normal’ however, with fewer stalls being arranged to maintain social distancing and prevent spreading the virus.
Each stall holder will provide hand sanitiser for customers, everyone is being asked to wear face covering when attending, and customers aren’t advised to handle any products unless they are buying them.