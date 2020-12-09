Lincolnshire beggars picked up from Hereford centre

They travelled over three hours to beg

Three Romanian nationals from Boston have been removed from Hereford city centre after travelling over three hours to beg on the streets.

Two men and a woman, aged between 30 to 50, were picked up by Hereford City’s Safety Neighbourhood Team at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 8.

The team told The Lincolnite that the three individuals provided the same address in Boston and travelled to Hereford in a car in order to beg.

The journey time between Boston and Hereford is around three and a half hours.

They said: “Advice was given regarding their behaviour and reported for offences including possible breaches of COVID-related legislation. These will be dealt with in due course.”

Hereford City’s safer neighbourhood team, which is part of West Mercia Police, said in a post on Facebook on December 8 that it has seen an influx of Romanian nationals begging and claiming to be homeless and hungry.

They were later established to be part of a travelling group of beggars from South Wales.

CCTV also tracked the three Romanians nationals from Boston to a waiting vehicle.

The police team: “Please! If you want to give money to the homeless please consider doing so through a registered charity otherwise you should consider that your ‘donation’ to some of those on the streets may not be used for the purpose it was intended.”

Lincolnshire is currently in tier 3, while Herefordshire is in tier 2.

Travelling into or out of a tier 3 alert level area should be avoided other than where necessary, such as for work, education, accessing voluntary, charitable or youth services, for caring responsibilities, moving home, visiting your support bubble or for a medical appointments or treatment.