Plan for 600 homes at the edge of Spilsby

It comes with its very own GP surgery

A developer has submitted plans for 600 homes, as well as a GP surgery, to be built on the outskirts of Spilsby.

The proposed Spila Fields development from Gin Property will be on a 35-hectare site to the east of the town.

The site is included in East Lindsey District Council’s Local Plan for new housing and will include a modern GP surgery along with open space and landscaping.

The development will be situated along the eastern boundary of Spilsby between Ashby Road to the north and Halton Road to the south.

It is only accessible by car from the north and south and extends into open countryside, with limited impact on views from the east.

If the planning application is approved, building will start in the spring/summer of 2021.

Stuart Robinson, of developers Gin Property (Spilsby) Limited, said: “We are really excited about this scheme and believe it will be transformative both in terms of economic benefits and for people living locally.”

East Lindsey District Council recognised the need for more housing in its 2018 Local Plan and identified the need for a new doctors’ surgery to reach more people and offer wider services.

This has been approved by the NHS East Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Jason Longstaff, Practice Manager said: “We are hugely excited about the prospect of being able to deliver 21st century healthcare in a surgery that has been developed and designed with the future in mind for Spilsby.”

He added: “The new surgery will be providing a fantastic opportunity for our growing community and, simply put, it will be life-changing not only for the local community but for those who work within it.”

Developers have also set up a website for the community to find out more about the scheme and believe “an injection of new residents should help to support the local retail market”.