Lincolnshire Police launch festive campaign to tackle drink driving

Lincolnshire will move into tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday, as the UK moves out of the national coronavirus lockdown.

It kicks in at midnight on Wednesday, December 2, with all retail and hairdressers opening among other sectors.

Areas in tier 3, Greater Lincolnshire included, will not be allowed to have hospitality venues open, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, unless it is for a takeaway or collection service.

Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs and guest houses must also stay closed, barring exceptional circumstances.

These exemptions include if someone is unable to return to their main residence, using it as their main residence or needs it to attend an event such as a funeral or work, among others.

The government has now published its rules for areas based on what tier they are in, with all still being advised to follow the rule of ‘Hands. Face. Space.’

Tier 3 doesn’t allow for anyone to meet socially indoors with anybody you don’t live with or have a support bubble with, unless legal exemptions apply.

You must also not meet people in a private garden or most outdoor venues, but the rule of six does apply in areas such as parks, playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities and public gardens.

There are exceptions to the rule of six in outdoor public spaces, where you can gather with more than six people, some of those include:

For work or providing voluntary services

For education, childcare and training

For supervised activities for children who were under 18 on August 31

For parent and toddler groups up to a maximum of 15 people (under-5s don’t count towards the limit)

For children who have separated parents or guardians

To allow contact between birth parents and children in care

For organised sport and physical activity, including elite sports

If you are attending a funeral (maximum of 30 people) or wedding (up to 15 people)

Providing emergency assistance or seeing someone who is dying

The Christmas exemptions

These rules do not apply for the Christmas period, with some rules lifted between December 23 and 27.

In these dates, you can form a Christmas bubble with people from up to three households, but must not change your bubble or be in more than one.

The only exception to this rule is for children under 18 who have separated parents that will not be in the same Christmas bubble.

You can travel between tiers for the purpose of meeting with your Christmas bubble, and you can meet them in private homes, places of worship or public outdoor spaces.

You can also form a different Christmas bubble to the people you normally live with, as long as you don’t exceed the three household rule.

University students are being given a travel window to get home for Christmas, with mass testing starting in Lincoln on Monday.

If these rules are broken, police can issue people with a first time offence fine of £200, doubling for further offences before reaching a maximum of £6,400.

Anyone involved with holding an illegal gathering over 30 people can fined £10,000.

To read the full list of guidelines, visit the gov.uk website.