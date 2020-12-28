Man assaulted in Stamford on Boxing Day
A 32-year-old man has been arrested
Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault on Boxing Day at a supermarket car park in Stamford.
At around 12.20pm on December 26, a man driving a Ford Fiesta came to Morrisons car park on Uffington Road, and was followed by a black Audi Q3.
The driver of the Ford is alleged to have been assaulted in the car park, suffering facial injuries.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, and released on police bail while investigations continue.
If you saw the incident or have any information that could help, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 142 of December 26.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote the same incident in the subject box.