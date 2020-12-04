Man injured by paintball gun in A16 layby

A motorist who believes he was being followed by a car was allegedly shot at and injured by a paintball gun in a layby on the A16.

A man fired a paintball gun at the victim, which struck him through his open window and caused swelling to his face. The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 9.38pm on Thursday, December 3.

After the incident, projectiles were later thrown at his windscreen, front grill and bonnet. The driver-side and passenger-side windows were smashed as a result.

The 31-year-old man was driving a white Ford Ranger which was towing a caravan on the A16, travelling northbound past Crowland.

He believes he was being followed by a silver VW Golf and pulled into the first layby on the A16, after the junction with the Lincolnshire town.

After the first incident, the injured man continued his journey and turned off the A16 and onto Hulls Drove when he realised he was again being followed by the same car, when objects were then thrown at the windscreen.

Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage is being urged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 387 of December 3.

Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.