Red Arrows to test new home at RAF Waddington
A temporary visit before a permanent move
The Red Arrows will be temporarily operating from RAF Waddington ahead of the team’s permanent move from RAF Scampton.
It isn’t that far a journey for the Reds, moving just 10 miles down the road from Scampton to Waddington, crucially staying in Lincolnshire.
The jets will be based at RAF Waddington between December 7 and 11 as a test to see how the new home will work.
The Reds will still continue to practice at RAF Scampton, but will test how the jets can be integrated into the Waddington base operations.
The move is in preparation of the Red Arrows moving to RAF Waddington once Scampton closes.
The closure date for RAF Scampton is still unknown, but is believed to be at some point by 2022.
