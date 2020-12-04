Van driver denies obstructing mobile speed camera

A van driver has denied a charge of obstructing a mobile speed camera operator in Lincolnshire.

Michael Masterson, 50, of Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is accused of parking his van at the rear of the speed camera vehicle for two hours.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Scotter, between Gainsborough and Scunthorpe, on May 18 this year.

It is claimed Masterson opened the rear door of his van upwards, blocking the speed camera’s line of sight.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to a single charge of obstructing a police support worker when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday, December 4.

His case was adjourned for trial at Lincoln Magistrates Court in April next year.

In March last year the camera operators, which are employed by Lincolnshire Police on behalf of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, were given section 38 powers.

This means they have the powers and duties of a police constable in the work that they do.

If someone obstructs a camera operator they are effectively obstructing a police officer.

John Siddle, of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, told The Lincolnite: “Our camera operators are all police employees and are afforded the same powers as a police officer when carrying out their duties, as such we are dismayed when members of the public verbally abuse or attempt to obstruct those officers from doing their duty.

“Speed is a factor in 1 in 4 of crashes nationally and while other factors cause crashes too, everything in exacerbated by speed which can lead to death and serious injury on our roads, these officers deal with that speed every day and make our roads safer for all.”