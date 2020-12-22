Man on mobility scooter assaulted with iron bar in Lincoln
The suspect fled soon after
Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in Lincoln when a man on a mobility scooter was attacked with an iron bar.
It happened between 6.15-6.30pm on Wednesday, December 16, a 33-year old man was travelling on Breedon Drive, Lincoln, using his mobility scooter.
He was heading towards Honington Approach and, whilst at the junction, he was approached by a male suspect wearing dark clothes.
The suspect had exited a red Vauxhall Astra that was parked on the road, approached the victim and hit him several times with an iron bar.
The 33-year-old suffered minor injuries as a result, and the suspect got back in his vehicle and drove away after the incident.
If you saw this assault or have any information which could help police with their investigation, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote reference 20000668141
- Email [email protected] and put reference number 20000668141 in the subject box
- Report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111 or online