Lincolnshire
December 28, 2020 1.59 pm

Million pound homes you can buy in Lincolnshire

Some of the finest homes in the county
Swimming pools, huge areas of land, stunning views and more in this list of million pound homes in Lincolnshire. | Collage: The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite takes a look at some of the best houses on the market that you can buy for a seven figure fee.

Modern or period properties, beautiful gardens, swimming pools and party pads, our roundup has it all covered.

Here are some of the finest homes you can buy right now for over £1 million in Lincolnshire:

Lawnwood & Beech Lodge, Little Bytham £1,050,000

Lawnwood & Beech Lodge has gorgeous views of Little Bytham, as well as a separate 1,200 sq ft annexe building. | Photo: Savills Stamford

The five-bedroom period property in Little Bytham comes with its own heated swimming pool, as well as elegant traditional features.

View the full listing here

Bainton Farmhouse, Stamford £1,900,000

The rear elevation of Bainton Farmhouse, showcasing the large, colourful garden area. | Photo: Savills Stamford

This stunning eight-bedroom detached farmhouse on the outskirts of Stamford has private walled gardens, several outbuildings and an outdoor swimming pool.

View the full listing here

Aldgate Lodge, Stamford £3,850,000

Stunning scenery with a pool at your eight-bedroom house, that’s not bad going! | Photo: Savills Country Department

The jaw-dropping Aldgate Lodge, situated near the Lincolnshire border with Rutland, spans over 12,000 sq ft of accommodation, boasts eight bedrooms and has over two acres of garden space.

View the full listing here

The Old Rectory, Gainsborough £1,095,000

Dating back to the 1700s, The Old Rectory spandexes across 2.5 acres of land. | Photo: Northwood & Walter’s

This 18th century building, complete with nine bedrooms and a pool, has beautiful gothic Victorian features, including a traditional study and vintage dining area, complete with chandeliers.

View the full listing here

Aisby Grange, Grantham £1,150,000

The innovative layout of the rear view of the house, displaying the quirky garden features. | Photo: Purplebricks

If luxury and parties are for you, Aisby Grange could be your dream home. Tennis courts, home cinema, swimming pool, home gym, modern features, you name it, this five-bedroom pad has it.

View the full listing here

The Jungle, Eagle £1,995,000

The Grade II listed hall is situated on 35 acres of land. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

This seven-bedroom dream house on the outskirts of Lincoln comes with party features such as a sauna, swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as a steel frame outbuilding and around 25 acres of fenced paddocks.

View the full listing here

Eagle Moor, Lincoln £1,000,000

This charming property comes with a practical quadruple garage and a 50ft workshop. | Photo: Lovelle Estate Agency

Coined as “more than just a home”, this five-bedroom house on Eagle Moor comes with an astro-turfed balcony, over 6,000 sq ft of accommodation and a separate annexe.

View the full listing here

The Fairways, Torksey £1,500,000

Aptly called The Fairways, this house adjoins Lincoln Golf Course. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and built next to a golf course; The Fairways is ideal for those of us who know drivers from pitching wedges.

View the full listing here

The Old Vicarage, Brigg £1,500,000

The 18th century Old Vicarage in Brigg comes with open views across large areas of land. | Photo: Blenkin & Co.

The Old Vicarage, an eight-bedroom, three-storey home in Brigg boasts period features from its eighteenth century heritage as an English country house.

View the full listing here

Greestone Place, Lincoln £1,950,000

Stunning views of Lincoln Cathedral from this six-bedroom property. | Photo: JHWalter

Situated in the heart of Lincoln, close by to the cathedral, Greestone Place is a period property dating back to 1260 ad has since been refurbished into a six-bedroom home.

View the full listing here

The White House, Barrowby £1,250,000

The White House in Barrowby near Grantham is described as a “magnificent country residence.” | Photo: Fine & Country

More than simply a seven-bedroom property, The White House on Casthorpe Road also has a home gym, a garden room with a roof lantern and a spacious cellar.

View the full listing here

The Grange, Fulbeck £1,195,000

The Grange is a secluded property in Fulbeck with plenty of space and unique features. | Photo: Fine & Country

The Victorian village residence in Fulbeck near Grantham has luxurious features such as a swimming pool and private terraced area, as well as a detached former coach house.

View the full listing here

Great Casterton, Stamford £1,100,000

This gorgeous property on the Lincolnshire/Rutland border looks like something out of a film. | Photo: Fine & Country

Countryside views of protected land, along with five bedrooms and an optional double garage or home gym, make this house in Great Casterton an ideal choice.

View the full listing here

The Eagles, Heckington £1,000,000

A widespread lake surrounds this amazing property in Heckington. | Photo: Fine & Country

An enviable home on the edge of Heckington, The Eagles is a five-bedroom detached house electric gated access, a lake, tennis courts and a triple garage.

View the full listing here

 

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.