Million pound homes you can buy in Lincolnshire
Some of the finest homes in the county
The Lincolnite takes a look at some of the best houses on the market that you can buy for a seven figure fee.
Modern or period properties, beautiful gardens, swimming pools and party pads, our roundup has it all covered.
Here are some of the finest homes you can buy right now for over £1 million in Lincolnshire:
Lawnwood & Beech Lodge, Little Bytham £1,050,000
The five-bedroom period property in Little Bytham comes with its own heated swimming pool, as well as elegant traditional features.
View the full listing here
Bainton Farmhouse, Stamford £1,900,000
This stunning eight-bedroom detached farmhouse on the outskirts of Stamford has private walled gardens, several outbuildings and an outdoor swimming pool.
View the full listing here
Aldgate Lodge, Stamford £3,850,000
The jaw-dropping Aldgate Lodge, situated near the Lincolnshire border with Rutland, spans over 12,000 sq ft of accommodation, boasts eight bedrooms and has over two acres of garden space.
View the full listing here
The Old Rectory, Gainsborough £1,095,000
This 18th century building, complete with nine bedrooms and a pool, has beautiful gothic Victorian features, including a traditional study and vintage dining area, complete with chandeliers.
View the full listing here
Aisby Grange, Grantham £1,150,000
If luxury and parties are for you, Aisby Grange could be your dream home. Tennis courts, home cinema, swimming pool, home gym, modern features, you name it, this five-bedroom pad has it.
View the full listing here
The Jungle, Eagle £1,995,000
This seven-bedroom dream house on the outskirts of Lincoln comes with party features such as a sauna, swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as a steel frame outbuilding and around 25 acres of fenced paddocks.
View the full listing here
Eagle Moor, Lincoln £1,000,000
Coined as “more than just a home”, this five-bedroom house on Eagle Moor comes with an astro-turfed balcony, over 6,000 sq ft of accommodation and a separate annexe.
View the full listing here
The Fairways, Torksey £1,500,000
Seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and built next to a golf course; The Fairways is ideal for those of us who know drivers from pitching wedges.
View the full listing here
The Old Vicarage, Brigg £1,500,000
The Old Vicarage, an eight-bedroom, three-storey home in Brigg boasts period features from its eighteenth century heritage as an English country house.
View the full listing here
Greestone Place, Lincoln £1,950,000
Situated in the heart of Lincoln, close by to the cathedral, Greestone Place is a period property dating back to 1260 ad has since been refurbished into a six-bedroom home.
View the full listing here
The White House, Barrowby £1,250,000
More than simply a seven-bedroom property, The White House on Casthorpe Road also has a home gym, a garden room with a roof lantern and a spacious cellar.
View the full listing here
The Grange, Fulbeck £1,195,000
The Victorian village residence in Fulbeck near Grantham has luxurious features such as a swimming pool and private terraced area, as well as a detached former coach house.
View the full listing here
Great Casterton, Stamford £1,100,000
Countryside views of protected land, along with five bedrooms and an optional double garage or home gym, make this house in Great Casterton an ideal choice.
View the full listing here
The Eagles, Heckington £1,000,000
An enviable home on the edge of Heckington, The Eagles is a five-bedroom detached house electric gated access, a lake, tennis courts and a triple garage.
View the full listing here