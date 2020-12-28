Market Rasen
December 28, 2020 4.04 pm

Man wanted by police on the run for two months

He’s believed to be in the Market Rasen area
Anthony Scott, 45, is wanted by police in the Lincolnshire area. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A man who is wanted for possession of a weapon and criminal damage is still on the run from police, two months after officers first appealed to find him.

Anthony Scott, 45, is wanted for carrying a dangerous weapon as well as criminal damage.

He has been wanted since mid-November, but police still haven’t been able to track him down.

Scott is believed to be in the Market Rasen area of Lincolnshire, and officers are launching a renewed appeal to find him.

If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, contact police by calling 101 or emailing force.cont[email protected].

