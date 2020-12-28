Man wanted by police on the run for two months
He’s believed to be in the Market Rasen area
A man who is wanted for possession of a weapon and criminal damage is still on the run from police, two months after officers first appealed to find him.
Anthony Scott, 45, is wanted for carrying a dangerous weapon as well as criminal damage.
He has been wanted since mid-November, but police still haven’t been able to track him down.
Scott is believed to be in the Market Rasen area of Lincolnshire, and officers are launching a renewed appeal to find him.
If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, contact police by calling 101 or emailing force.cont[email protected].