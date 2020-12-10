Lincoln
December 10, 2020 3.50 pm

Mobile networks switch on 5G in Lincoln

Central area has the best coverage
People can now enjoy 5G coverage in certain areas of Lincoln, depending on devices and network. | Photo: The Lincolnite

5G coverage is starting to roll out across Lincoln, with multiple network providers offering faster mobile data speeds.

According to 5G.co.uk, six providers have so far rolled out 5G in Lincoln, but the likes of Vodafone, VOXI and GiffGaff not yet providing it.

To access the 5G network, your mobile device must be modern enough. The iPhone 12 models support 5G, as will Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20, among others.

Three, the mobile network operator, is now offering indoor and outdoor coverage in central Lincoln, in places such as the Cornhill and the university campus, with outdoor coverage to the city’s outskirts.

Three covers large portions of Lincoln, but only central areas get indoor coverage too. | Photo: Three

A 5G data speed test on an iPhone 12 Pro Max in central Lincoln on Three.

BT are offering “good coverage” in the whole of Lincoln, as well as surrounding areas such as Washingborough, Burton Waters and Bracebridge Heath.

The purple represents 5G areas, while the pink shows 4G. | Photo: BT

O2 first rolled out 5G in Lincoln back in September, and they provide good outdoor coverage, but limited indoor, while EE can only provide customers with weak outdoor roaming at the moment.

O2 covers a few key areas in Lincoln, but not much elsewhere. | Photo: O2

Sky and Tesco Mobile reach the same areas of Lincoln, offering limited indoor coverage in the city centre, as well as near Wragby Road and Bunkers Hill.

Just outdoor coverage for Sky, which also covers the same areas as Tesco Mobile. | Photo: Sky

