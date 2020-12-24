Lincoln
December 24, 2020 11.48 am

Nettleham Road closed after driver suffers medical episode

He has been taken to hospital
Emergency services blocked the road off while the man could be treated. | Photo: Robert Lenton

A driver on Nettleham Road in Lincoln suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, causing the road to be closed temporarily.

The road was closed between Wolsey Way junction and the A46 bypass roundabout at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.

Ambulances arrived to see to the man who had suffered a “medical episode”, while police helped with the temporary road closure.

The road has since been opened and the man has been taken to hospital, though it is unsure what his medical episode was.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.