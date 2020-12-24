Nettleham Road closed after driver suffers medical episode
He has been taken to hospital
A driver on Nettleham Road in Lincoln suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, causing the road to be closed temporarily.
The road was closed between Wolsey Way junction and the A46 bypass roundabout at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.
Ambulances arrived to see to the man who had suffered a “medical episode”, while police helped with the temporary road closure.
The road has since been opened and the man has been taken to hospital, though it is unsure what his medical episode was.