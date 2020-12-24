A46 Dunholme roundabout to open in April 2021

Works to build a new roundabout at the A146/Lincoln Road Welton junction have been taking shape, as construction passes the halfway mark.

The project for the A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout began in July, and since then plenty of work has taken place.

Almost all of the new roundabout has been constructed, along with its connections to the A46 near Dunholme and Welton.

The crest of the hill on the A46 towards Market Rasen has been lowered by two metres to improve visibility, after complaints that the road had become an accident hotspot.

Also, half a mile of the road has been rebuilt, and the dangerous bend on Lincoln Road has been realigned and straightened.

Over 70,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials has been laid already, and 4,400 tonnes of old road has been excavated.

Ecological works will be among the next things to do on the project, which will see the council plant 300 new trees, create a new wetland area and place new hedges for half a mile along the road.

Along with this, there’ll be a new water main and cables, with both Anglian Water and BT currently in operation to complete this work.

The A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout project has been part-funded by the £2m allocated to the council by the Department for Transport, with the rest of the money coming from third party contributors and the council themselves.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our focus over the next few months will be on completing the new roundabout and tying it into the A46 towards Lincoln and Market Rasen.

“As well as this, we will be removing old utility pipes and cables; laying new road surfacing and white lines; and installing new drainage connections, signage and street lights.

“We’re also going to be laying new road surfacing to another section of the A46 near Welton/Dunholme early next year, which will involve some overnight road closures. Once the dates and details are confirmed, we will share more information.

“Once we’re finished next spring, the changes we’re making to this junction will not only improve safety at this accident hotspot, but also reduce congestion for those travelling around the area.”