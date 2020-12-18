Nurse’s car damaged in hit and run at Lincoln County Hospital

She was at work while it happened

A hit and run in the car park of Lincoln County Hospital has left a nurse’s car damaged while she was working.

Sarah Page is a nurse who was working a 12 and a half hour shift in the Lincolnshire Heart Centre at the hospital on Thursday evening.

Her car was hit while it was parked and she was inside the hospital at work, but the person who did it drove off before Sarah could notice.

The vehicle, a white Audi A3, was rammed onto the grass verge from her parking space, causing damage to the back end of the car.

The perpetrator is believed to have been caught on CCTV, driving a Vauxhall Vectra with no MOT and therefore no insurance.

Imogen Thynne, Sarah’s daughter, told The Lincolnite: “She’s a nurse and had a hellish day as she was saving lives, only to find her car crashed into when she finished.”

Police have been informed of the incident and reference number 256 of December 17 can be quoted when calling 101 for any information you may have.