Third of patients at Lincolnshire hospitals caught COVID-19 during treatment

Nearly a third of patients in Lincolnshire’s hospitals acquired coronavirus while being treated, new data has revealed.

The Telegraph has reported that more than 10,000 people nationally caught the virus while in hospital for other illnesses between August 1 and November 29.

At United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, of 762 coronavirus cases being treated, 225 of them were caught while in hospitals – 29.5% of patients.

The figures put ULHT with the seventh highest percentage during that time period.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust saw 88 of its 606 cases caught inside the hospital – just 14.5% of patients.

August to November saw massive spikes in infections across the Greater Lincolnshire region, resulting in the area coming out of the government’s second lockdown under the toughest tier (3) of restrictions.

A spokesperson for ULHT said: “High nosocomial [infections originating in hospitals] rates correlate with high community infection according to the Office for National Statistics.

“Our nosocomial rates are reducing, which is reflective of what is happening in the community.”

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted.

Nationally since August, more than 16% of people treated for COVID-19 in hospitals have acquired the potential deadly virus there.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Patient safety has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and we have worked with public health experts to put in place measures to reduce infection and save lives.

“High levels of precaution and care are being taken to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19 in hospital and anyone who thinks they need medical care should not be deterred from seeking help.”

They pointed to more than £35 billion of funding that had gone to NHS services already.

Here are the trusts with the highest rates of infection according to The Telegraph’s figures:

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 38.9%

Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust – 36.6%

Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 34.3%

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust – 31.6%

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 29.9%

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust – 29.6%

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust – 29.5%

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 29.5%

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust – 29.5%

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 27.7%