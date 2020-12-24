Reflections 2020: Paul Skinner – Maintaining the best services for Boston

I find it hard to believe that we are about to celebrate Christmas. COVID-19 has changed the way all of us work, bringing extra tasks around delivering the same jobs and services both at the council and the private sector.

The year has passed with so much uncertainty for many in the blink of an eye… a year in which we, as an authority, have had to make many changes in the ways we work and tough decisions along the way.

The New Year I hope will hold more of a reassurance that things are going to get back to some kind of what we call normality in the coming months. The council will hold challenges around budgets, as an alliance I am determined that we will manage our finances well in the face of all that is set before us.

We, as a council, strive to continue to maintain the best of our services we possibly can following the steps in our corporate strategy, for the people, for future prosperity, for environmental awareness and for delivery of high quality services.

Over the festive period we all have choices and responsibility. Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should. Our actions can have unintended results on the vulnerable and the NHS.

As leader of Boston Borough Council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

