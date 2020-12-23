Roman Bank in Skegness to reopen over Christmas

Roman Bank, one of the busiest roads in Skegness, will reopen over Christmas as work is paused over the holiday season.

Major reconstruction works along the Roman Bank began in September, scheduled for eight months of closures while it took place.

The work along the junction with Burgh Road/Castleton Boulevard and past the junction with Elmhirst Avenue has been paused for 11 days, starting on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

The project is set to resume on Monday, January 4, to allow for local people to keep moving in the town throughout Christmas.

Drivers have not been able to access or park within the area, but now will be allowed to during the holidays.

Works at the Roman Bank reached the halfway stage on December 17, with councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, saying it is going well so far.

“Since starting in September, we’ve already used nearly 3,000 tonnes of asphalt and other road building materials over the past three and a half months to replace old carriageway and footpaths with new.

“Not only that, but we’ve also installed a quarter mile of new underground drainage pipes as well as replacing a broken street lighting column and damaged road signs.

“We’re also nearly finished with the complete refurbishment of the pedestrian crossing at Sea View Road, with the new traffic signals set to start running in January.”

Mr Davies added: “We’ve decided to re-open Roman Bank from Christmas Eve to just after New Year’s Day to make it easier for people in town to get around town during the holidays.

“The team has been working tirelessly since starting in September, so pausing the works over the holidays will also give them a much-needed break to spend time with their families.”