Santa’s Grotto back at Waterside in Lincoln
COVID won’t stop Santa spreading the festive cheer
Santa’s Grotto will reopen inside the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln, just in time for Christmas preparations.
The grotto will be open when the Waterside returns to business on Wednesday as lockdown is lifted and retail stores can reopen — though tier 3 restrictions will be in place.
This year, you will need to book a slot to visit Father Christmas, either online or by using the QR code outside the grotto.
Only one family will be allowed inside the grotto at any one time, and adults will be required to wear face covering as well as sanitising their hands before entering.
Waterside hopes that this will eliminate queues and help maintain social distancing.
You can access Santa’s Grotto from 11am-5pm Monday to Saturday, as well as 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays, and it can be found near New Look and Superdrug.
It will cost £6 plus a 50p booking fee, and every child will receive a present, while parents will have the chance to buy personalised items as well.
The shopping centre will stay open until 8pm on three consecutive Thursdays (3rd, 10th and 17th) this month to prepare for the run-up to Christmas.