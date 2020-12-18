These are Lincolnshire Police’s most wanted people

Lincolnshire Police is appealing to find ten of its most wanted suspects who are still on the run, including convicted rapists, alleged burglars and potential assault suspects.

Detective chief superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at the force, said: “Lincolnshire Police will do all we can to locate and bring to justice our most wanted people.

“We do so to protect the public as every single day these people remain at large is a day in which they may commit more crime and in doing so create more victims.

“We are using this new ‘top ten’ approach in the hope that it reaches a wide audience and that members of the public who have information which may assist our efforts decide to share this information with us.

“We encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in.”

The outstanding suspects are:

Mark Gibbins, 53

Mark Gibbins is wanted in connection with a sexual offences inquiry in the Boston area in July.

Police believe he may be using different names and using homeless hostels.

Incident reference: 20000002978

Paul Harry Johns, 31

The 31-year-old is wanted for breaching bail offences and failing to appear in court in December. It is believed he could be in the Skegness area.

Incident reference: 20000648012

Stephen Pickering, 45

Stephen Pickering, also known as Stephen Drury, is wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to drug possession and traffic offences.

It is believed he could be in the Spalding area.

Incident reference: 20000475578

Robert Walker, 19

The teenager is wanted in connection with failing to attend court in relation to theft of a wallet in May.

Incident reference: 20000640618

Abdul Bakhtar, 38

The 38-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on Lincoln High Street on November 27.

The victim suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening.

Incident reference: 20000629395

Marius Dumitru, 23

Marius Dumitru is wanted in connection with breach of bail offences.

Incident reference: 18000548488

Connor Jackson, 19

Connor Jackson is wanted for breaching a restraining order while in the Grantham area.

Incident reference: 20000636109

William Clawson, 28

William Clawson is wanted for failing to comply with a court order and is believed to be in the Lincoln or Ermine area.

Clawson was released from jail in 2019 after serving seven years in jail for a rape charge, but is now on the run for the third time since his release.

Incident reference: 20000638426

Rhys Sewell, 22

The 22-year-old is wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Grantham area.

Incident reference: 20000408728

Kyle O’Connor, 28

Kyle O’Connor is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area back in December.

Incident reference: 20000658595

If you know the whereabouts of any of these men, officers are urging you to contact them by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting the relevant incident number.