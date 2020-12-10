Off-duty policeman saved triple heart attack man

A police officer who was off-duty on the school run in Louth has been praised for saving the life of someone in triple cardiac arrest.

PC Rich Precious, community beat manager for Louth, was on his way home from taking his kids to school at around 8.30am on Monday, December 7, when he saw a man laid on the ground on Newmarket in the town.

The man’s wife was stood over him, looking distressed and upset, so PC Precious stopped to help, where he realised how severe the situation was.

The man on the floor was unconscious, wasn’t breathing and had a very weak pulse, so Rich began CPR on him, including mouth to mouth resuscitation.

PC Precious was joined by an off-duty doctor as they both continued to assist the unconscious man until an ambulance arrived.

Mr. Jess Hill, in his 70s, was taken to Grimsby Hospital, where it was discovered that he had suffered three cardiac arrests.

Despite this, and thanks to the help of PC Precious, Mr. Hill is expected to make a good recovery and is now off all life support.

The efforts of Rich have been widely recognised by both the family of Jess Hill and the police force themselves.

Later in the day of the incident, Mr. Hill’s wife sent him a message that said: “Thank you so much for your help this morning. You saved his life and I for one will be eternally grateful, there are no words.

“The hospital have called and they have removed his life support, he knows who I am even over the phone. We owe you, thank you again so much.”

Rich’s son Tom Hill said: “I am so very grateful to PC Precious and all of the people who helped to save his life, and those who continue to provide care in hospital.

“Our family life would be very different without Dad and the selfless actions of everyone on Monday means he is still with us. I can’t say thank you enough.”

The tributes didn’t stop there, with Lincolnshire Police’s chief superintendent, Chris Davison, also honouring his selfless act.

“To save someone’s life is such a privilege and I’m so very proud of PC Precious who acted swiftly to help a member of his community while off duty.

“The first duty of a police officer is to save life, it’s heart-warming when we can perform that duty and save the life of a precious and much loved family man.”

PC Rich Precious said he only did what everyone else would have done, and claimed to be in the right place at the right time.

“I’m extremely grateful to the doctor who stopped to help and I guess together we have maybe saved Mr Hill’s life.

“To think I’ve made a difference is very humbling and to receive thanks from the family and my senior management team is a huge honour.

“The nicest thought though, having spoken to his family, is that Mr. Hill has the chance of being able to celebrate Christmas at home.”