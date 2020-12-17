Trial date set for man accused of rape and multiple child sex offences
Historic offences in Lincolnshire and Derbyshire
A trial date has been set for a 53-year-old man from Grimsby, who was charged with 21 alleged sexual offences against children, including 12 counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14 in Derbyshire.
Andrew Mark Ditchfield, of Fourways in Tetney, Grimsby, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences on November 17 before the following day being charged with 21 offences against 11 victims.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on November 19 and was remanded to prison. He appeared at Derby Crown Court via video link from prison on Thursday, December 17 for hearing and trial dates to be set.
No charges were put to the defendant at the latest hearing and no pleas were given, but a trial date has now been listed for June 7, 2021.
On November 20, and prior to the latest court hearing, police said Ditchfield was charged with the following 21 offences:
- 12 counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14 – between 1992 and 2004 in Derbyshire
- Two counts of attempted rape – between 1994 and 2003 in Derbyshire
- Three counts of rape – between 1999 and 2011 (two counts in Derbyshire and one in Lincolnshire)
- Two counts of indecent assault on girls under the age of 14 – between 1993 and 2001 in Derbyshire
- Two counts of causing a boy over the age of 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity – between 2004 and 2011 (one count in Derbyshire and one count in Lincolnshire)
Tony Owen, Detective Inspector at Derbyshire Constabulary, previously said: “As a force, we take reports of non-recent sexual abuse very seriously.
“We work closely with partners to ensure that survivors are given support, whether or not they wish to make a formal criminal complaint, and I would urge anyone who may have been subject to abuse to come forward.”