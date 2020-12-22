Two injured in industrial incident at Spalding factory

Two men were injured after an industrial incident at Bakkavor’s factory in Spalding.

Three contractors were carrying out remedial work on one of many electrical substations at the site on West Marsh Road.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 11.54am on Tuesday, December 22 and two men suffered injuries which are not believe to be life threatening.

They were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The incident will now be dealt with by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A spokesperson for Bakkavor said: “We can confirm there has been an incident on the Spalding site involving three contractors who were carrying out remedial work on one of many electrical substations on site.

“Emergency services were contacted immediately, and two contractors have been taken to hospital for medical assessment.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and visitors is paramount to us and our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues and the emergency services for their fast response in managing this.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE are aware of the incident and have made initial enquiries. Once we have received a RIDDOR of the incident, we will assess whether to investigate further.”