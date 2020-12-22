Work starts on new Lincolnshire Institute of Technology
It will be ready in April 2021
Work on a new Institute of Technology has started at Riseholme College north of Lincoln.
The centres are being built by Lindum Group at Bishop Burton’s campuses in Riseholme (Lincolnshire Showground) and Beverley (Yorkshire) as part of a £2.7 million investment from the college.
The Riseholme College building will get over £1 million in funding to develop new classrooms and dedicated workspaces at the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology.
The institute will focus on precision agriculture and agri-food and provide students with the skills needed to utilise technology in the industry.
Once complete, due in April 2021, the college will be able to deliver high-level agricultural education to support industry growth.
Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal of the colleges, said: “We are really pleased with the progress so far on the build of these fantastic facilities on both the Bishop Burton and Riseholme campuses.
“Once the Institute of Technology buildings are completed next year they will become a key resource for the development of higher level precision agriculture skills from which our students will benefit from for years to come.
“This will cut our carbon output bringing us one step closer to achieving our aims to make our college farm carbon net zero by 2030.”