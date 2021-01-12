139 arrested over festive drink and drug driving in Lincolnshire

Clamping down on drivers under the influence

Lincolnshire Police arrested 139 people in December as part of its festive campaign to deter drink and drug driving.

62 people were suspected of driving while over the legal alcohol limit, while a further 77 were suspected of driving under the influence of drugs during December 2020.

Police say that many of the arrests will lead to drivers being disqualified.

In December 2019, 10% of the drivers tested failed a roadside breath test and 40% of those tested for drugs had a positive result.

The findings showed that drivers who take the risk while under the influence of drink or drugs are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision.

As part of the campaign, officers in Lincoln used a double decker bus on Yarborough Road to spot any driving offences for a day on December 14.

Police sergeant Adie Scargill, of roads policing for the Lincolnshire force, said: “We target drink and drug drivers throughout the year and the results show how important it is we keep our focus on drivers who continue to break the law driving while impaired.

“We will target those who chose to continue to drive while they are disqualified from doing so.

“The decisions drivers make are impaired when they have alcohol or drugs in their system.

“The more alcohol or drugs the worse their driving and the more dangerous they become.

“Disqualified drivers will not be covered by insurance policies.”