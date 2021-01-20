20% drop in COVID-19 patients in Lincolnshire hospitals

The number of patients with coronavirus being treated at hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire has dropped by just over 20%.

There were 324 patients with coronavirus in the county’s hospitals earlier this month on January 6. This has now dropped to 250, which is a decrease of around 23%.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said on Tuesday, January 26 that it currently has 148 patients with COVID-19 infections across its hospital sites.

As of Tuesday morning, the Northern Lincolnshire Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) has 78 patients with coronavirus.

Of the 78 patients, 33 are at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby and 45 are at Scunthorpe General Hospital. Of these patients, seven were in ICU with three at Grimsby and four in Scunthorpe.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has 19 COVID-19 positive inpatients across its community hospital sites.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust currently has five patients with coronavirus.

This data comes after it was revealed that COVID infection rates in Lincolnshire are “bouncing around all over the place” after Boston and South Holland saw spikes in the past few days.

On Monday, January 25 there were 259 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire.