Over 320 COVID-19 patients in Lincolnshire hospitals

There are currently 324 patients with coronavirus in hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) declared a critical incident at Lincoln County Hospital on Monday night due to a large number of patients requiring admission and staff shortages. The incident was stood down on Tuesday afternoon.

ULHT said on Wednesday morning that it currently has 209 patients in its Lincoln and Boston hospitals being treated for COVID-19, which is an increase of 11 from Tuesday’s figure and more than twice as many then at the peak of the first wave.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said as of Wednesday morning it has 89 patients with coronavirus, with 38 in Grimsby, 50 in Scunthorpe General Hospital and one at Goole. Of these, five are in ICU at Scunthorpe.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has 24 inpatients who are COVID-19 positive across its community hospitals.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust currently has two COVID-19 positive patients.

This means there are a total of 324 patients with coronavirus across the four main hospital trusts in Greater Lincolnshire.

This comes after 316 new coronavirus cases and 16 COVID-related deaths were announced in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, January 5.

On Tuesday, 12 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and four in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.