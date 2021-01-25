Infection rates drop in Lincolnshire with 259 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday

There have been 259 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 213 new cases in Lincolnshire, 28 in North Lincolnshire and 18 in North East Lincolnshire.

Some six deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported four new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust on Monday.

National cases increased by 22,195 to 3,669,658 — the lowest daily rise in cases since December 15, while deaths rose by 592 to 98,531.

A mass rapid testing centre has opened on Croft Street off Monks Road in Lincoln for people with and without coronavirus symptoms after relocating from the LNER Stadium. Some 2,298 people were tested, with 42 positive results at the site on Sincil Bank between January 11 to 24. Greater Lincolnshire councils will get nearly £900,000 of government money in a bid to tackle COVID-19 lies. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is giving out more than £23 million to 60 councils across England including £494,800 to Boston Borough Council and £397,204 to North Lincolnshire Council. In national news, the government will tell teachers and parents when schools in England can reopen “as soon as we can”, the prime minister has said. MPs have called on the government to set out a “route map” for reopening amid concerns for children’s education. Men in low-skilled jobs or caring, leisure or other service roles had the highest rate of death from COVID-19 in England and Wales from March to December last year, according to new figures. The Office for National Statistics said 7,961 deaths involving coronavirus in the working age population (those aged 20 to 64 years) were registered between March 9 and December 28, 2020. Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time since the start of the pandemic after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 25, 2021

Greater Lincolnshire has seen an average fall in its infection rate, with just a small increase in South Holland but a spike in Boston from 168.2 per 100,000 of the population on Friday to 205.2 on Monday.

National infection rates have also seen a large fall over the weekend from 472.9 on Friday to 420.7 on Monday.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 25 according to the government dashboard:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, January 25 46,422 cases (up 259) 32,441 in Lincolnshire (up 213)

7,154 in North Lincolnshire (up 28)

6,827 in North East Lincolnshire (up 18) 1,787 deaths (up seven) 1,279 from Lincolnshire (up six)

275 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

233 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,066 hospital deaths (up four) 653 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

33 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

379 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)