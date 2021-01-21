353 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday in Greater Lincolnshire
50k vaccinations milestone in our region
There have been 353 new coronavirus cases and 17 COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.
There were 293 new cases in Lincolnshire, 42 in North Lincolnshire and 18 in North East Lincolnshire. North Lincolnshire’s cases have now surpassed 7,000 since the pandemic started.
On Thursday, 15 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported 12 new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including nine at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.
On Thursday, national cases increased by 37,892 to 3,543,646, while deaths rose by 1,290 to 94,580.
New NHS England figures show that almost 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire, with nearly five million nationally.
The weekly data released on Thursday show 49,633 jabs between December 8 and January 17. It’s the first time localised figures have been released.
Residents in East Lindsey are at the highest risk of death from COVID-19 nationally according to the latest figures — with health bosses putting the figure down to the age and health of the population.
According to the government’s latest coronavirus statistics on January 20, the authority’s total death tally since the start of the pandemic is equal to 6.16% of its 3,660 case total, the highest national deaths percentage.
In national news, coronavirus infections did not slow down and may have increased instead in the first days of the latest national lockdown, a major ongoing study has found.
Researchers at Imperial College London also said it will be weeks before the vaccine rollout has a substantial effect.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said pupils could be told in a week’s time if they will be returning to classrooms after the February half-term.
Appearing on Sky News, Mr Williamson said his Department for Education would “want to give all schools a clear two weeks’ notice period” ahead of their full reopening.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 20, according to the government dashboard:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, January 21
45,341 cases (up 353)
- 31,562 in Lincolnshire (up 293)
- 7,039 in North Lincolnshire (up 42)
- 6,740 in North East Lincolnshire (up 18)
1,743 deaths (up 17)
- 1,241 from Lincolnshire (up 15)
- 271 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 231 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)
of which 1,036 hospital deaths (up 12)
- 632 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up nine)
- 31 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 372 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
3,543,646 UK cases, 94,580 deaths