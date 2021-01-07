A46 Nettleham to Welton to close overnight for two weeks

A section of the A46 between Nettleham and Welton will be closed overnight for two weeks, starting in early February.

This night-time closure will enable reconstruction works to take place between Deepdale Lane in Nettleham and Lincoln Road near Welton.

This work will take up to two weeks, with closures starting on Monday, February 1, running overnight from 7pm to 6am during weekdays.

The diversion route during this time will be via A46 Nettleham Roundabout / A15 Riseholme Roundabout / A15-A1500 Showground Roundabout / A15-A631 Roundabout (Caenby Corner) / and either the A631 or A1103 back to the A46, and vice versa.

Access will be maintained for residents on Heath Lane (from Scothern), Horncastle Lane (from the A15) and Nettleham Heath (from the A46).

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said the work is part of the £2 million new A46 Dunholme / Welton roundabout project in the area.

He said: “As part of this important project, we are also taking the opportunity to rebuild sections of the A46 near Dunholme and Welton that aren’t in the best condition.

“Last year, we completely rebuilt a section of the road between Lincoln Road (to Welton) up to the Scothern Lane crossroads. And next month, we’ll be starting work to reconstruct a section to the west of both villages.”

These construction works will see 565 tonnes of material being excavated, and a further 630 tonnes of tarmac being used to rebuild the section of road.

Mr. Davies continued by saying: “This piece of work will inevitably cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing all we can to keep this to a minimum, including carrying the works out overnight so people can continue using the A46 in the day.

“I want to thank everyone affected in advance for staying patient while the team continues working to make this important A46 junction safer and more efficient.”