Beauty boutique moves into former Lincoln estate agents

A boutique fashion shop, beauty clinics with treatments, jacuzzi, and even a sushi maker are part of a business moving into a former estate agents in Lincoln city centre.

Aleksandra Szeffer’s Body House Health and Beauty Clinic has taken over the building, which has three storeys and a basement, formerly occupied by Your Move estate agents on Newland.

It will be ready to open fully once government guidance allows it.

Boutique Fascination is located on the ground floor and at the back of the building will be the wellness and spa centre, including a jacuzzi, sauna and relaxation room.

There are beauty clinics upstairs with treatments including chocolate and foam massages known as Hamamm Bath, aesthetic medicine, physiotherapy, trichology (head treatment), as well as a tattooist.

Lincsushi will be based on the third floor, which is run by a woman called Agnieszka and people can order online here from Monday, February 1.

Lincsushi will also become part of experience packages with the beauty treatments once government guidance allows Body House to open in its entirety.

Boutique Fascination will open via Facebook from Thursday, February 4 for people order and collect until the business is able to open fully.

Business owner Aleksandra 39, also owns the Refresh Body Spa at 142 High Street, which has since relocated to become part of the new business on Newland.

As well as running the new business, she will offer the physiotherapy and massage service.

Aleksandra, who was born in Poland and has lived in Lincoln for 12 years, told The Lincolnite: “I am excited because this is my dream.

“When I moved to Lincoln, I wanted to open somewhere for full rebuilding of the body and mind and health. I wanted to take everyone who works with the body here to offer a wider experience.

“I have wanted to open it all my life and decided to open at what isn’t an easy time at the moment, but I have a big plan for this building.”

The new business has created two new jobs, as well as space being leased to nine beauticians. Aleksandra is also on the look out for a hairdresser to join the team.