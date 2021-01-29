Councillors tangled up in fireworks motion to protect animals

They have a few more suggestions

North Kesteven District Council have deferred proposals for a motion to protect vulnerable people and animals from loud fireworks.

Proposals were originally put forward in January 2020 by Cllr Mrs Mary Green for public displays of fireworks within the district to be advertised in advance to protect vulnerable people and animals.

It also aimed to push for local fireworks suppliers to stock quieter fireworks for public displays.

The full council meeting held on Thursday evening deferred these plans after other recommendations were made.

Cllr Richard Wright put forward proposals to change recommendations – one was to request all organised fireworks to advertise, not just public displays.

He said: “If you just leave it at public events, then people could offer a private one that’s organised which is extremely loud.”

Cllr Robert Oates requested deferment of the motion because of all the amendments proposed.

He said: “It seems today we’ve become a bit tangled up in different variations of amendments which don’t really seem to satisfy everyone involved in the debate.”

Deferment of proposals were unanimously voted on by North Kesteven councillors.

New motions will go back before scrutiny, followed by the executive and then full council.